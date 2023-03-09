The state’s Medicaid expansion legislation is on the cusp of another historic vote as the bill was recommended unanimously Thursday by the Senate Rules and Operations committee.

The latest version of House Bill 76 now heads to the Senate floor for two required votes.

It would be the first time the Senate votes on Medicaid expansion legislation. Because HB76 contains financial considerations, a potential second and third votes would occur in separate sessions.

The 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

As was the with the Senate Finance committee on Wednesday, Senate Rules and Operations had less than five minutes of discussion on HB76.

If HB76 is approved by the Senate, it would return to the House for a vote on substantial changes made by the Senate to the House version. Those were primarily the easing or elimination of certificate-of-need restrictions on certain health-care providers.

In this instance, since House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, announced their support for the changes on March 2, it is likely HB76 could be sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper as soon as next week.

That would place North Carolina in position to be the 40th expansion state, and just second in the Southeast.

However, funding for HB76 is linked to passage of the state 2023-24 budget, which is projected to clear the legislature between mid-June and early July.

However, legislative analysts have expressed skepticism that Republican General Assembly leaders may insert controversial non-financial legislation into the state budget to potentially force Cooper into a quid pro quo to get the final sign-off on expansion.

Key CON legislation

The latest version of HB76 contains the CON reform legislation grafted into the bill that was crucial to gaining Senate Republican leadership support for Medicaid expansion. Those include:

Removing CON requirements for behavioral health beds, substance-abuse/chemical dependency beds;

Increasing the replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Raising the threshold for diagnostics centers also to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Eliminating CON requirements for MRI equipment and services for the 23 counties with a population of more than 125,000 — which would affect Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties in the Triad.

Ending CON requirements for single-specialty and multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers in those same 125,000-population counties. They would have a 4% charity care requirement.

HB76, considered a “clean” bill because it contained only Medicaid expansion, was approved by a 92-22 vote in the House on Feb. 16.

“In combination, these amendments did help us gain more support,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the leading Medicaid expansion proponent among Republican legislative leaders.

During the 2022 session, each chamber passed an expansion bill, but could not negotiate a compromise during the remainder of the session.

Lambeth said during the Feb. 15 House floor debate that Medicaid expansion “is probably the most important legislation that this General Assembly can take up in this session.”

“We do have strong bipartisan support, and I expect a concurrence vote to come within the next few weeks as it is passed back from the Senate.”

Cooper said in a March 2 statement that the agreement “is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here.”

“Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health. I look forward to reviewing the details of the bill.”

Both Berger and Moore expressed confidence that Cooper would approve of the compromise and sign the bill.

Previous attempts to change CON laws have drawn objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

The certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

Although Berger became in 2022 an expansion advocate after years of stiff opposition, he said the CON reforms are necessary to gain his support and enough Republican senators to pass any expansion legislation.

Removed

The latest version of HB76 includes the Senate removing two elements added before the House approved the bill.

One was a pilot program that would provide $13.8 million to forgive loans for up to 200 eligible doctor and nursing students who commit to working full time in rural areas.

The forgivable loan amount per year would be: $28,000 for a doctorate of medicine or a doctorate in nursing; $20,000 for a master’s in nursing; $14,000 for a bachelor’s in nursing; and $6,000 for pursuing an associate in nursing.

If there are more applicants than funding available, the legislation allows for a lottery process for selecting loan recipients.

The second would provide $50 million in one-time funds that counties could use to help pay for expansion administrative costs and inmate medical costs. The minimum amount per county would be $100,000.

A statement from Berger's office said those elements “were removed because they are appropriations that should be part of the (state) budget discussion.”

HASP role

Moore has cited the availability in 2022 of the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) as a key element in the expansion pursuit.

According to the N.C. Healthcare Association, HASP would allow “North Carolina hospitals and health systems the opportunity to receive up to $1.8 billion in federal dollars to improve access to care for Medicaid patients.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

“The Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program will cost nothing to the state, and provide the N.C. General Fund up to $60 million as long as the program is approved by CMS,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley told Berger, Cooper and Moore in September.

The HASP component would be effective upon the bill becoming law.