It was Richard Petty who put Randleman on the map, thanks in part to success throughout his NASCAR career, and on Saturday, he and his late wife, Lynda, were honored with a statue to thank them for their contributions to the town.

The unveiling was the result of fundraising and planning, and it follows Richard Petty Day, which was observed on April 3. The statue, made and cast by Carolina Bronze Sculpture of Seagrove, will stand at the new Richard Petty Tribute Park. Petty is 85, and the unveiling coincides with the 75th anniversary of NASCAR.

"The good Lord gave us an opportunity to have a good career and life," Petty said. "We wanted to give back some of our good fortune to others."

One of his children thanked the community for its kind gesture.

"What it says to me is that we're so honored to think that the people of Randolph County and the people of Randleman think that much of our parents to put a statue up because no matter where we went or what we were able to do growing up, my parents loved Randolph County and loved Randleman and just loved their home," said Rebecca Petty Moffitt, one of the Petty's four children.

The Petty family has served the Randolph County town of 4,600 through community organizations, philanthropy through the Petty Family Foundation and leadership on local school and tourism boards. In addition to their service, The Petty Museum and Petty's Garage draws people from across the country and the world.

Petty served as a Randolph County commissioner for 16 years. Wife Lynda served on the county school board for 16 years and was board chairman for four years.

Bob Shackleford, the retired president of Randolph Community College, said the effort to honor Lynda and Richard started four years ago. It was hoped a statue could be erected in time for Petty's 80th birthday. They couldn't make that date, but as they progressed, the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt.

"So this thing got set back several years because of that," explained Shackleford, who was asked to chair a committee for the project. "And so I was just determined that we were not going to quit on the project. We're going to keep going."

"My promise is good until I keep it."

Lynda Petty died in 2014. Two others instrumental in the project, State Rep. Jerry Tillman and local caterer Wayne Snyder have also passed away. It was their mission some years ago to erect a new statue to replace one that had not met with local approval, in part because the old statue was shorter than the 6-foot, 2-inch Petty.

"In fact, it's embarrassingly not to scale. The legs are very short, and either way, we wanted to do something that was appropriate," Shackleford explained. "It's been kind of a disappointment."

And for Shackleford, the ceremony meant honoring a man he had been following since his father took him to NASCAR races. In fact, he's such a fan that he bought a car because his favorite racer drove one.

"The first new car I ever bought was in 1978 and I bought a '78 Dodge Magnum because that's what Richard Petty drove," he recalled.

Later, Shackleford would upgrade the car and maintain his loyalty.

"A few years ago, back in 2014, my granddaughter was turning 16 and I was going to get her a car," Shackleford said. "My daughter said, 'Dad, don't get a new car. Just pass down one of the old cars.'"

His daughter convinced him that he should go out and get a Dodge Charger. Shackleford, who's 71, went by the dealership on a Sunday, made sure he fit behind the wheel on Monday and drove it home on Tuesday.

"The truth is, it was a high school dream because of Richard Petty, and I'm living my dream at my age," he said. "So I have to say I got it pretty much because of Richard Petty."

With 200 victories, Petty is the all-time leader in NASCAR victories. He's also collected the most pole positions (200) as well as tying for the most championships (seven) and most wins in a season (27). He has seven checkered flags at the Daytona 500, and he accomplished a streak of 10 consecutive wins and the most starts in history with 1,185.

Fame and fortune could have led the Petty family to abandon Randleman as well as the Level Cross community, but The King said this is where he belongs.

"I was born in Randleman and it is a great place to live," Petty said. "I never thought about leaving to live somewhere different."