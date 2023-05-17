All three members of Catawba County’s delegation in the N.C. General Assembly joined their fellow Republicans in voting to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of an abortion bill.

Senate Bill 20 became law Tuesday after the N.C. Senate and N.C. House voted along party lines to reject Cooper’s veto. The law will now limit elective abortions to within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, down from the 20-week threshold in place before the law passed.

Catawba County Sen. Dean Proctor and Reps. Mitchell Setzer and Jay Adams supported the bill both upon its initial passage earlier this month and during the veto override.

Abortion will also be allowed up to 20 weeks for cases of rape or incest, 24 weeks for cases of “life-limiting anomaly” and at any point during the pregnancy when there is a medical emergency threatening the pregnant woman’s life or a major bodily function.