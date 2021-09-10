Former NC teacher arrested on 28 child sex charges

A former teacher at Hickory High School has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.

Delfio Lusgardo Delgado, 54, also faces eight counts of taking indecent liberties with a child between 2015-2019. He was employed by Hickory Public Schools from August 2017 until June 2019. Hickory Public Schools said Delgado resigned due to relocation in 2019.

Delgado, now a resident of Statesville, was arrested by Statesville police in collaboration with Hickory police.

The investigation of Delgado began with a January report of a sex offense against a child. The report was made at the Statesville Police Department. The investigation concluded with warrants being obtained against Delgado in August by Statesville Corporal Christy Cleary.

Delgado was arrested and jailed under a $450,000 bond.