Digital divide plagues urban neighborhoods

Ames never imagined a moment in which her sons and grandson would need to log on to devices to learn literature and social studies and science.

The timing could not have been worse. Ames is recovering from cancer and has no full-time job. Before the pandemic, she cobbled together enough money from styling hair for neighbors or watching their kids, but her compromised immunity has made such hustles too dangerous.

A push and pull of emotions washed over Ames one afternoon this month. She felt overwhelmed. She felt angry. Mostly, though, she felt inadequate.

She knows Ty’reese needed help she couldn’t provide. She wasn’t even sure how to turn on the computer the school lent him.

“Blame it on me,” she said. “I didn’t have the income to get him where he needed to be.”

Ty’reese’s school tried to help. They lent him a wireless hotspot, a cellular device that can be used to log on to the internet.

He lost it. Then, another one. When he managed to hold on to one long enough, he ran down the data playing games, watching YouTube videos and chatting with friends.