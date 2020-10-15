'Well-known NC pastor' accused of urinating on Michigan woman, waking her on airplane

DETROIT - A Michigan woman says she woke up to someone urinating on her while she was on a Delta flight home to Detroit from Las Vegas. That someone happened to be a well-known North Carolina pastor, according to a report from WJBK-TV, FOX 2 News.

Alicia Beverly told the Detroit TV station the incident happened on Monday night on a red-eye flight. She says most of the people on the plane were asleep at the time. According to what she told FOX 2, she was sitting in the back of the plane next to her sister at the time of the alleged incident.

“It felt warm, like on the side of me I felt something warm,” she told WJBK. “I jump up and I seen his private area out and I screamed and that woke everybody up. By that time I actually looked at him and I see him shake himself off and I’m like this man just peed on me! I looked and there was a puddle of pee in the seats!”

Beverly told FOX 2 an off-duty police officer was among those who heard her scream and woke up. She says he restrained the man, whom WJBK is identifying only as a well-known pastor from North Carolina.

The report from FOX 2 says the pastor may have had a reaction to a sleep aid which he took. Beverly says the man didn’t say a word the entire time he was standing next to her during the alleged incident.