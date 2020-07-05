Column: Is the substance abuse treatment industry doing enough?

Drug dealers headed back to Mexico when the borders began shutting down. Local opioid supplies were drying up, yet some addicts across the nation found new sources for heroin and pain pills. The concern from health officials was addicts are using new dealers and not aware of the strength or purity of the pain pills or heroin. Within the first couple of weeks of the government shutdown, there were spikes in opioid-related deaths and overdoses.
National data will not be collected for some time about how the pandemic impacted the drug supply and how overdose rates increased. Yet the indicators are there, and the opioid epidemic is right alongside the COVID-19 pandemic.
Incorporated with the pandemic, local law enforcement across the country say the availability and prices of illegal street drugs change. Much of this is due to travel restrictions and state government lockdowns. The stay-at-home orders also impacted the demand for street drugs in many parts of the nation. The pandemic caused an apparent disruption in some supply chains, and drug dealers were not getting resupplied. Evidently, this forced drug users to use other sources and alternatives. The work stoppage and skyrocketing unemployment caused a percentage of the addicted population in the country to not have the money to buy drugs.
The demographic of addicts impacted the most were low-income or homeless drug users, notably opioid addicts. The response within some states was more harm reduction — even going as far as using hotels (San Francisco) to house drug users while supplying them with alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and even methadone.
The pandemic has impacted millions of lives. However, it has shown us within the substance abuse rehabilitation industry that we may not be doing enough. Perhaps when this is over, more focus can be placed on helping drug users become entirely drug-free.
Cori Buck is a health care professional and a regular contributor to the health website Addicted.org.
