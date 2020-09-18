Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals course

HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration.
The class starts on Oct. 13 and ends on Dec. 10, and it will be offered online at the cost of $180. Scholarship opportunities are also available.
Those persons who complete the Furniture Fundamentals course can enroll in one of seven disciplines — manual cutting, automated cutting, pattern making, sewing, spring up (eight-way hand tie), inside upholstery, and outside upholstery.
A growing need for skilled furniture workers for area manufacturers drives CVCC’s training academy. Upon completion of the course, there are opportunities for employment.
“Our industry partners have seen growth during this pandemic rather than the anticipated loss of business people would have thought,” said Cindy Fulbright, project manager for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy. “These businesses are looking for skilled people, and CVFA is the link to helping fill these gaps.”
Founding industry partners are Century Furniture, LEE Industries, Lexington Home Brands, Sherrill Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.
Additional supporting partners include American Home Furnishings Alliance, Atlantic Packaging, Autoquip Corporation, Bassett Furniture, CR Laine, Dimension Wood Products, Ethan Allen, Fairfield Chair, Fairgrove Furniture, Geiger International, Gerber Technology, Harris Handling , Haworth Health Environments, HBF Textiles, HSM Solutions, Heico Fasteners, Image Industries, Leggett & Platt, NC Works Career Center Catawba, Precedent, Southern Carlson, Snyder Paper, TB Arhaus, TCS Designs Inc., TD Fiber, United Sewing and Wesley Hall, Inc.
For more information about enrolling in the Furniture Fundamentals course at the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy in Newton, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4284 or Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000, ext. 4294.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!