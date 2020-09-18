Registration open for Furniture Fundamentals course

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The next eight-week Furniture Fundamentals class at Catawba Valley Community College Furniture Academy is open for registration.

The class starts on Oct. 13 and ends on Dec. 10, and it will be offered online at the cost of $180. Scholarship opportunities are also available.

Those persons who complete the Furniture Fundamentals course can enroll in one of seven disciplines — manual cutting, automated cutting, pattern making, sewing, spring up (eight-way hand tie), inside upholstery, and outside upholstery.

A growing need for skilled furniture workers for area manufacturers drives CVCC’s training academy. Upon completion of the course, there are opportunities for employment.

“Our industry partners have seen growth during this pandemic rather than the anticipated loss of business people would have thought,” said Cindy Fulbright, project manager for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy. “These businesses are looking for skilled people, and CVFA is the link to helping fill these gaps.”

Founding industry partners are Century Furniture, LEE Industries, Lexington Home Brands, Sherrill Furniture and Vanguard Furniture.