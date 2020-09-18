Nominate volunteers who give from the heart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — It's once again time to recognize outstanding volunteers who make all the difference when it comes to helping local nonprofits assist those in a crisis.

The Catawba County United Way is getting ready to host the annual Giving from the Heart Volunteer Awards in November to help recognize these invaluable individuals.

This year's event will be virtual, but Catawba County United Way is planning to have a lot of fun and provide a few extra surprises. The virtual "luncheon" will be on Nov. 18 at noon. Invitations will be coming soon.

One agency/organization may submit a maximum of five nominations in each category: adult individual, youth and group. Nominations are due by Oct. 11.

Eligibility requirements include:

• Nominee’s volunteer organization must serve the community at large.

• Nominee’s volunteer organization must be a nonprofit or a governmental agency to receive the award.

• Youth award - Individual 18 years or younger. Youth groups are eligible for the Group Award.

• An adult, youth or group is eligible in one category only.