McHenry, Foxx split on electoral vote objections

The two Republican U.S. representatives who represent Catawba County took different paths when it came to Electoral College vote objections this week.

Rep. Patrick McHenry voted against objections raised to the electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Rep. Virginia Foxx voted in favor of the Pennsylvania objection but against the one for Arizona.

Both McHenry and Foxx released statements explaining their votes.

McHenry expounded on his support for President Donald Trump in the statement but also said he felt his oath of office required him to accept the electoral votes.

“Under the Constitution, the House must certify the electors submitted by the states, unless there are competing slates of electors, which is not the case today,” McHenry said in the statement. “At no other time in our history have we rejected a full slate of electors without an alternative also being legally presented.”

McHenry also said he was concerned about the implications of objections to the electoral votes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}