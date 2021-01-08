McHenry, Foxx split on electoral vote objections

The two Republican U.S. representatives who represent Catawba County took different paths when it came to Electoral College vote objections this week.
Rep. Patrick McHenry voted against objections raised to the electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania. Rep. Virginia Foxx voted in favor of the Pennsylvania objection but against the one for Arizona.
Both McHenry and Foxx released statements explaining their votes.
McHenry expounded on his support for President Donald Trump in the statement but also said he felt his oath of office required him to accept the electoral votes.
“Under the Constitution, the House must certify the electors submitted by the states, unless there are competing slates of electors, which is not the case today,” McHenry said in the statement. “At no other time in our history have we rejected a full slate of electors without an alternative also being legally presented.”
McHenry also said he was concerned about the implications of objections to the electoral votes.
“I have no doubt that activists on the left will use Congress’ votes against legally submitted electors as further evidence for why the Electoral College must be eliminated,” McHenry said. “As evidenced by the fact Republicans have won the popular vote only once in the last 32 years, few actions could do more to ensure Democrat presidents than eliminating the Electoral College.”
Foxx, on the other hand, said she felt the Constitution required her to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes.
“In the case of Pennsylvania, I could not vote in good conscience to certify electors from the state given the blatant contravention of state law that occurred,” Foxx said, specifically citing concerns over state procedures related to ballot drop boxes and parts of the absentee voting process.
While Foxx said she had concerns about the voting in Arizona, she did not believe the issues amounted to federal constitutional violations.
She also referenced doubts about election procedures in other states.
“Other states have been subjected to irregularities and allegations of voter fraud and that is of grave concern to me,” Foxx said. “But the process enforced yesterday left no room for objections on those grounds as they solely fall within the jurisdiction of state governments. State governments must do more, and we should all be pursuing greater transparency in free and fair elections, as well.”
More than 130 senators and representatives voted in favor of at least one of the objections. Ultimately, Congress affirmed Joe Biden’s 306 Electoral College votes and his victory over Trump.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.