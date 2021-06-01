Zoom meeting to focus on Argentina's Eva Peron

HICKORY — Join Hickory Public Library for a Zoom meeting on Thursday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the topic “Evita: Conquest, Colonialism, and Consequences” with scholar Kim Stinson.

Hickory Public Library is partnering with Hickory Community Theatre to provide discussion programs that give people a chance to engage more deeply with the story of the musical “Evita” prior to its run at HCT June 10-20.

Although her life was short, Eva Peron affected change in Argentina while its first lady from 1946 to 1952. Posthumously seen on the stage as a dramatic character written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, what is often lost in the romanticism of the musical “Evita” are the radical acts that Peron took to work towards equity and inclusion, as we would label them today.

Stinson currently runs the theater program at Catawba Valley Community College.

This is a free event, but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up through the Library Events calendar at www.hickorync.gov/library or by calling 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.