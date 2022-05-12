'Zombie Prom' presented at Hickory's SALT Block

HICKORY — Theater students of Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High (HCAM) will present a show this weekend that promises to be zany and full of musical action.

Scheduled for Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. with a final show on Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m., the performances will take place at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block.

The show is directed by theater teacher Gary Moore. Admission is $7 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at this link:

The wacky musical is geared for middle school students and older and tells the musical story of "this girl-loves-ghoul rock 'n' roll," set in the atomic 1950s at Enrico Fermi High, where the law is laid down by a zany, tyrannical principal.

Pretty senior Toffee has fallen for the class bad boy. Family pressure forces her to end the romance, and he charges off on his motorcycle to the nuclear waste dump. He returns glowing and determined to reclaim Toffee's heart. He still wants to graduate, but most of all he wants to take Toffee to the prom. The principal orders him to drop dead while a scandal reporter seizes on him as the freak du jour. History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of 1950s hits keeps the action rocking across the stage.

The HCAM Culinary Academy students will be selling "Zombie Prom" themed concessions and there will be a 15-minute intermission during the two-hour production.