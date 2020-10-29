Zeta causes damage across Catawba County and surrounding areas; no injuries reported

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta reached North Carolina Thursday morning causing damage throughout Catawba County.

Zeta was still a tropical storm late Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph about 100 miles northeast of Asheville.

According to the National Weather Service, Hickory saw winds as high as 55 mph.

For Catawba County, that meant falling trees and power outages.

Pam Turner pulled into her driveway just after 9 a.m. Thursday to find her husband Chris waiting. He told her that a tree had fallen on their home. They live in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue NE.

As she and her husband were observing the damage, Pam said she heard a crash. She looked up. Another tree was falling. She and Chris ran toward the road as the tree crashed into her vehicle, the same one she had minutes before driven into the driveway.

The Turners were not harmed but their luck was taking a beating.

Pam and Chris Turner hurried into their home to check on their dogs. The animals were in the basement of the home and OK.

Chris said he’s thankful that everyone avoided harm.