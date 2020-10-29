Zeta causes damage across Catawba County and surrounding areas; no injuries reported

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta reached North Carolina Thursday morning causing damage throughout Catawba County.
Zeta was still a tropical storm late Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph about 100 miles northeast of Asheville.
According to the National Weather Service, Hickory saw winds as high as 55 mph.
For Catawba County, that meant falling trees and power outages.
Pam Turner pulled into her driveway just after 9 a.m. Thursday to find her husband Chris waiting. He told her that a tree had fallen on their home. They live in the 1300 block of 19th Avenue NE.
As she and her husband were observing the damage, Pam said she heard a crash. She looked up. Another tree was falling. She and Chris ran toward the road as the tree crashed into her vehicle, the same one she had minutes before driven into the driveway.
The Turners were not harmed but their luck was taking a beating.
Pam and Chris Turner hurried into their home to check on their dogs. The animals were in the basement of the home and OK.
Chris said he’s thankful that everyone avoided harm.
A tree also fell on a home three doors down from where the Turners live.
The tree crashed into a teenager’s bedroom, according to a firefighter at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Bill Goliber lives in the same neighborhood. He rushed over to the homes after watching the trees falling to see if there was anything he could do to help. He stayed with Pam and Chris Turner to offer comfort and support.
Trees down all around
Trees fell across West 18th Street in Newton, knocking down power lines and damaging a school bus parked at Discovery High School. The damage at the high school was one of many instances across the region.
Nearby, firefighters cut up and cleared a tree that fell across the railroad tracks near Rankin Avenue in Newton.
Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department, said firefighters responded to at least 83 calls related to storm damage on Thursday.
No injuries were reported but several trees had fallen on homes, and power lines were down across Hickory.
Byers said everyone should be careful as they begin to clean up. She asked for people to watch for downed power lines.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Alexander, Caldwell, Iredell and Catawba counties saw significant wind damage on Thursday.
Powell listed power outages across western North Carolina as of Thursday afternoon.
Catawba County: 22,977
Alexander County: 10,192
Burke County: 10,100
Caldwell County: 967
Powell said a cold front will bring temperatures down during the weekend. On Saturday the high will be in the 50s and Sunday in the 60s. Sunday night, temperatures will be as low as in the 30s.
State of emergency
Conover Mayor Lee Moritz declared a state of emergency in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta.
“We have trees down in every community of the city,” City Manager Donald Duncan said in an email Thursday morning. “Power disruptions are significant and will last for several days.”
Duncan said the town is requesting statewide mutual aid to begin after the storm passes.
Catawba County also declared a state of emergency at 11:30 a.m. This allows Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county and in collaboration with emergency response partners, according to a news release from the county.
Newton declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon.
“I hereby order all City law enforcement officers, employees and all other emergency personnel subject to my control to cooperate in the enforcement and implementation of the City of Newton Multi-Hazard Plan,” the declaration, signed by Mayor Eddie Haupt, stated.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
