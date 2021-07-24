 Skip to main content
Youth rally planned at Crawdads Stadium
HICKORY — United Prayer Rallies will be sponsoring a United Youth Rally at Crawdads Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

This event will promote revival and encourage youth as they return to school.

Music will be provided by Dalais Woods, Billy James “BJ” Boughman and Jennifer Miller Alvarado.

The speaker will be Kathy Johnson.

Youth, youth groups and schools are invited to be involved. Parents also are invited and encouraged to attend this event.

For more information, call 828-310-3739 or email bwilson5470@gmail.com.

