Youth orchestras will hold auditions

HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony, the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, will hold auditions for the 2022-2023 season of the WPS Youth Orchestras on Sept. 8, 9, 10.

The Western Piedmont Symphony Youth Orchestras are composed of two ensembles: Debut Strings and the Youth Symphony. Debut Strings is a strings-only ensemble for young musicians who are new to playing in an ensemble setting. This group meets weekly in the fall and spring. The Youth Symphony is a full orchestra of young musicians that meets weekly in the fall and spring to grow as musicians and learn to play as one group. Both ensembles present performances at the end of each semester.

Auditions for the 2022-2023 WPS Youth Orchestras (Debut Strings and Youth Symphony) will take place Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 8 (4-8 p.m.), Sept. 9 (4-8 p.m.), and Sept. 10 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) in the Community Rehearsal Room of the Western Piedmont Symphony, 243 Third Ave., NE, Hickory.

Interested participants must sign up for an audition time slot. Sign-up details, audition requirements listed by ensemble and instrument, ensemble season schedule, tuition information, and general materials are available at wpsymphony.org/youthorchestras. Scholarships are available.

For more information about Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit wpsymphony.org, or email info@wpsymphony.org.