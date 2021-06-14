Youth livestock show to be presented at fairgrounds

Watch children and young people show sheep, goats, and cattle in the livestock pavilion. Sheep and goats will be shown Friday from 5:30-9 p.m. These are market lambs and goats which are grouped together by weight. If your children like cattle, they would enjoy watching youth from the surrounding area show cattle on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Animals that are trained daily tend to be the most obedient in the show ring. However, each animal has a unique personality and can also have times when they want to behave their way rather than the showman’s way. This is part of the challenge of showing animals. To prepare an animal for showing, the animal needs to be trained on a daily basis until the animal learns each little move of the rope halter. The showman wants their animal to stand at attention, hold its head correctly, begin walking, or stop walking all based on the way he moves the lead halter. To get an animal to do this in front of the judge and a group of people in a new setting is the challenge.