Youth livestock program offered in region

The week-old dairy steer calf will be coming from a large dairy farm in Iredell County. Youth will need to care for the calf daily, working with the calf so it is ready to be shown at a minimum of two local youth livestock shows. These calves are typically 50-75 pounds. They will grow to weigh as much as 600 pounds at show time. The project will conclude with a dairy steer show to be held as part of the Catawba County Fair in late August/early September 2021. The dairy steers will be sold following the fair showing with proceeds going to the participant. Each calf owner will also need to record their experiences in a 4-H Project Book that will be submitted for judging and awards. By participating in the project, the youth will learn about animal science and veterinary care for large animals and record keeping while developing a sense of responsibility and accomplishment since routine chores must be done by the participant, precisely and timely, until selling the calf at the fair.