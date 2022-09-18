Youth International Film Festival scheduled

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory International Council and the Footcandle Film Society of Catawba County are presenting the 10th annual Youth International Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hickory Community Theatre.

This year, the emphasis for the highlighted short films will be on children in fourth grade through eighth grade, however the free event it is not limited to this age group and anyone is welcome to attend.

The mission of the Greater Hickory International Council is to promote goodwill, cultural awareness, cooperation, education, and mutual respect through partnerships and community events.

“It is important to highlight cultures from outside the United States and work together to understand and accept the similarities and differences," said Hani Nassar, the Greater Hickory International Council president.

For more information visit the GHIC website at https://hickoryinternationalcouncil.com/childrens-international-film-festival/.