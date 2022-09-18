 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Youth International Film Festival scheduled

  • 0

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory International Council and the Footcandle Film Society of Catawba County are presenting the 10th annual Youth International Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hickory Community Theatre.

This year, the emphasis for the highlighted short films will be on children in fourth grade through eighth grade, however the free event it is not limited to this age group and anyone is welcome to attend.

The mission of the Greater Hickory International Council is to promote goodwill, cultural awareness, cooperation, education, and mutual respect through partnerships and community events.

“It is important to highlight cultures from outside the United States and work together to understand and accept the similarities and differences," said Hani Nassar, the Greater Hickory International Council president.

People are also reading…

For more information visit the GHIC website at https://hickoryinternationalcouncil.com/childrens-international-film-festival/.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert