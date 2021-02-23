Youth council now accepting funding requests

HICKORY — The Catawba County Youth Council is accepting requests for funding proposals (RFPs) that are targeted to address the identified impact areas of health, education and income as they relate to the needs and well-being of children and youth in the community.

The council partners with the Catawba County United Way in this annual community investment process. The RFP applications are due to the Catawba County United Way by 5 p.m. on March 12.

RFPs will be considered by the Catawba County Youth Council from organizations that are either incorporated as a not-for-profit, tax exempt entity or that have a 501-C3 legal status, within Catawba County, that comply with applicable legal, federal, state and local operating and reporting requirements (e.g. government approved accounting practices, annual audit, 990, nondiscrimination).

RFPs for consideration by the Youth Council must be programs operated by an active, responsible and voluntary governing body and adhere to a locally developed and adopted code of ethics for volunteers and staff, which include provisions for ethical management, publicity, fundraising practices and full and fair disclosure.