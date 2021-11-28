Youth art represents community fight against COVID-19

The Lenoir-Rhyne Vaccine Ambassadors held a “We Can Fight COVID!” art contest. Dozens of young artists created and submitted artwork that promoted COVID safety.

Their entries were judged by Claire Pope, assistant professor of visual art and coordinator of the art program at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

“Judging the contest was difficult,” Pope said. “Each participant took a unique approach to creating a design with an impactful message. It was an honor to be included in this effort as the submissions made me smile and inspired me with their creativity, technical abilities, and valuable guidance towards healthy practices to prevent the spread of COVID. I hope they do the same for our community.”

The winners were announced recently.

In the junior division, 10-year-old artist Emma won first place for “Mask Warrior,” an illustration of a hero fighting COVID through masking. “I hope my drawing inspires people to wear a mask and protect themselves and others against COVID-19,” Emma said.

Second place winner Evaline Tanzie, 11, painted “Spreading Love with Vaccines,” a colorful and hopeful depiction of the good COVID vaccines can do.