Youth and families program gears up for spring session

NEWTON — Catawba County 4-H has recently graduated its first cohort of families from the new Empowering Youth and Families program and is accepting registration for the spring group.
Empowering Youth and Families (EYFP) brings together middle-school-age youth and their caregiver for 10 weekly sessions with the program goal of reducing youth substance use through first strengthening the family unit.
Stella Carpenter, a parent, who participated in the program summarized, “The program is largely about building strong family relationships and educating youth so they will make wise choices.”
The spring session of Empowering Youth and Families will be offered on Thursdays starting March 11, from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom.
Each week, participating families are provided with a pick-up family meal, with the cost of the meal covered by the Empowering Families grant. Afterwards, the youth and their caregivers meet separately through Zoom with other Catawba County families that are part of their group cohort.
The youth session is from 6-7 p.m., followed by the adult session from 7-8 p.m. Weekly lessons range from parenting skills and making healthy choices to empowering families to lead community change.
After the youth and adults meet separately for their session, they come back together and share about their at-home experiences, take-home activities, and family games that EYFP provides each week.
As well as educational information, families gain friendships and support from the families they partner with during the EFYP sessions.
“The program really helped me be a better parent,” Carpenter said. “Sometimes it can be challenging to work through different situations and topics and EFYP afforded me the opportunity to connect with other parents who are parenting teens. I was able to get ideas from them and learn from their examples. Plus, we learned about the many resources that are available to use in the community.”
The program is equally beneficial for the youth participants.
“My daughter learned a lot, too,” Carpenter said.
“The youth sessions taught her about things like self-image, drug use and abuse, social and media influences, choosing friends wisely, and much more. She also got the chance to get to know other teens, as well.”
For the current school year, the program has been adapted to a virtual format for COVID-19 safety. Once in-person programs can fully resume, families will gather for a meal together, with the youth and adult groups meeting at the same time, with trained facilitators leading each session. There will also be a concluding family weekend retreat at a 4-H camp. However, with COVID-19 limitations, that concluding event is now offered virtually with special keynote speakers leading sessions for all families that have been involved in that particular session of EFYP.
Catawba County 4-H staff is exploring the option to offer an in-person session for summer that would be offered outside, at a park location.
Following the 10-week session, participating families work together to develop and implement a community action plan, with project funding provided by the EFYP grant.
The fall cohort is creating a video to illustrate healthy family relationships and how a strong family can be a tool to prevent youth substance use.
Empowering Youth and Families has been developed by Extension specialists at North Carolina State University and is being piloted in 14 counties throughout North Carolina and Tennessee. The program is based on current research on teens and families and also addresses the growing problem of opioid use.
Catawba County Cooperative Extension is also seeking volunteers and organizations that would like to become community partners and to be trained as facilitators and/or support program implementation.
Working with the EFYP program would also be an ideal project for a college intern seeking work experience.
For more information about Empowering Youth and Families or to register for the spring session, contact Catawba County Cooperative Extension at 828-465-8240 and speak with 4-H staff, Donna Mull or Tina McGillvary or email TMcgillvary@catawbacountync.gov.