Youth and families program gears up for spring session

As well as educational information, families gain friendships and support from the families they partner with during the EFYP sessions.

“The program really helped me be a better parent,” Carpenter said. “Sometimes it can be challenging to work through different situations and topics and EFYP afforded me the opportunity to connect with other parents who are parenting teens. I was able to get ideas from them and learn from their examples. Plus, we learned about the many resources that are available to use in the community.”

The program is equally beneficial for the youth participants.

“My daughter learned a lot, too,” Carpenter said.

“The youth sessions taught her about things like self-image, drug use and abuse, social and media influences, choosing friends wisely, and much more. She also got the chance to get to know other teens, as well.”