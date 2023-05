For more than 107 years, the Hickory Daily Record has been proud to serve as your leading provider of local news in the place we call home.

From public schools to public safety, from start-ups to soccer, from the arts to local government, we have been committed for decades to informing, educating and entertaining our readers. And we couldn’t do it without your support of our local journalists including reporter Kevin Griffin, reporter Sarah Johnson, reporter Miya Banks, photographer Robert Reed, community editor John Dayberry and sports editor Josh McKinney. More than ever, we’re dedicated to providing that type of unique local journalism.

Our commitment to being the strongest local news provider remains steadfast, but we also continue to change with the habits of our readers. Today, the communities we serve are different. Just as Hickory’s Union Square underwent a significant renovation, we at the Hickory Daily Record are evolving, too.

Also, as we’ve adjusted to changing news consumption habits, we’ve adapted to some outside forces affecting the local news industry, such as shifts in advertising trends, increasing newsprint costs and the job market.

With all of that in mind, and in an effort to preserve the excellent local news coverage you’re used to, I’m writing to let you know that starting June 6, the print edition of the Hickory Daily Record will move to a different publication schedule, with delivery three days each week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In addition, your newspaper will transition from being delivered by a traditional newspaper delivery carrier to mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

The new three-day print frequency certainly represents a shift in your newspaper experience. But fewer days of print doesn’t mean less of the important, impactful local coverage that you’ve come to expect from us. We’re still your best source for local news content, and we remain deeply committed to covering our community all day, every day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Every day, you’ll find the best of local, national and international news and features on our digital platforms, including our website, hickoryrecord.com our mobile app, our newsletters, our social media channels and our E-edition — the popular electronic replica of our print edition that’s accessible on our website or via our app. If you love the experience of reading the printed newspaper page after page, our E-edition could become your new best friend on days when a print edition is not delivered to your home. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, it will mirror the print newspaper. On the non-print days — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — your E-Edition will include the most important news of the day — local, national, international, sports — and your comics, puzzles and advice columns, but it will be a condensed version of our traditional daily news report.

Now, back to your print edition …

Starting June 6, when you pick up your newspaper, you’re going to literally feel a difference. That’s because every print edition will be an expanded edition, with more content, more sections and more pages.

Every print day, you’ll have a “Sunday” reading experience that’s bursting with local news and opinions, investigative and watchdog journalism, personalities and profiles, sports stories that take you beyond the results of a game played a day or two ago, and a deeper look at the businesses and market leaders in our community and the world around us. You’ll be able to unwind from a work day with a great story from your favorite reporter. Or you can enjoy a laugh over dinner with your favorite comics. Are the kids already done with their homework? See how THEY do with our challenging puzzles. Our new print editions are going to engage you like never before.

You’ll also still have access to the daily comics and puzzles you’ve grown to love. All seven days’ worth of comics and puzzles will be delivered as part of the new three-day-per-week print editions. Can’t wait for the next print edition? Our E-editions will include daily comics and puzzles, and our website will continue to host more than 500 daily comic strips, dozens of puzzles and regular nationally syndicated columnists we’re sure you’ll love — if you haven’t already fallen in love with them, that is.

We at the Hickory Daily Record are proud to bring you the most important news from our communities, all day, every day. We know it’s our job to meet you where you are with news that’s relevant to you, your families and your neighbors. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you for supporting local journalism — and we know you’re going to love the new, more fulfilling print editions that will start arriving at your home on June 6.

What’s more, we remain committed to bringing this community the most significant news every hour of every day on our digital platforms, so if you haven’t taken that step with us yet and activated your digital account — which you’re already paying for if you’re a print subscriber — we hope you’ll take a leap of faith with us. Here in Hickory, we have grown our digital customers more than 21% over the past 12 months alone!

As you adjust to changes in your print newspaper experience, just know that the truly meaningful things remain the same: We’re still a team of dedicated local journalists who work for a local news company. We still care deeply about our readers. We live here, we work here, we are part of the fabric of this community. And we couldn’t do this vital work without you and your financial support of local news. Every dollar counts — for you, and for our news organization — and your commitment allows us to sustain and grow local journalism in this community.

Thank you for supporting The Hickory Daily Record and its journalists. We’re here, as we’ve always been, to serve you.