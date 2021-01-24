Young woman earns Girl Scout Gold Award

HICKORY — Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont announced that Mackenzie Card, Hickory, has earned her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.

Card, daughter of Ray and LaDawn Card and a member of Girl Scout Troop 10356, raised awareness for the importance of recycling by putting recycling bins in the gym and around the athletic fields at East Burke High School.

The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, recognizing girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and carrying out her project, which must benefit the community and have long lasting impact.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award designation is truly a remarkable achievement. It is the culmination of so many things — from a girl’s self-discipline and leadership abilities to time management and the creativity, initiative and mastery of skills it takes to complete these kind of projects,” said Lane Cook, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont. “Every girl who earns this prestigious award is making a difference not only in her community, but her own life as well. The skills gained through the Gold Award process are ones that will be used often in her future endeavors.”