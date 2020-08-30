Young leaders answer call for social justice in Hickory

As the nation and world grapple with racism and persisting social inequality, Hickory is coming to terms with its own history. When the calendar turned to August in a year dominated by pandemic and protests, a new generation of community leaders said they will not relent in seeking meaningful change toward an equitable and inclusive society.
In Hickory, as around the nation and world, it was young people with the most at stake who took a leading role in protests. One organizer said she was compelled by Blacks repeatedly being killed to make her voice heard during this time of heightened social consciousness and the acknowledgment of past and persisting wrongs.
Darian Abernathy, 21, a Hickory High School graduate entering her senior year at UNC Chapel Hill, helped organize a Juneteenth rally at the Catawba County Justice Center and a Women’s Solidarity March last month in Hickory. She is among a cadre of under-25 adults demonstrating they are determined to talk and walk — and re-imagine society.
”People really need to think outside the box about what we want our world to look like, what we want society to look like,” Abernathy said, pointing to calls to abolish or defund the police as an example of re-examining the status quo. “And really be bold. Take risks. I think we are living in a system that has shown us time and time again that it’s failing. So why not try and just pick up and build something new? Like, don’t try to reform. Pick up and build something new.”
Abernathy said that, beyond protests, voting in the November election is an important way to influence change in the nation and that more young people should seek public office.
“I know that there is a lot of indecision, or people saying it’s like picking the worst of two evils, but us voters have to recognize that voting for someone is a bus to get you to a place that you wanna go,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that’s your final destination. It’s not the final stop. And I feel the November election is so important that we buy our ticket and get on the right bus that is going to lead to the changes that we want to see.”
The human development and family studies major has seen her immediate academic plans unraveled by the pandemic. “Getting involved is time-consuming, but I think if you have a goal and are compelled to do it, then go out and do it. Build your platform. Build your network. There are so many ways that activism can look like. I think the youth are not just the future, they are being affected right now,” Abernathy said.
From “Black Power” to Black Lives Matter
Abernathy said her activism was spawned during a spring and summer dominated by social issues on a local and national scale.
“The overwhelming emotion that I felt after watching the video of George Floyd’s death, and maybe like a few weeks prior to that, we, my sister, hosted an Ahmaud Arbery (the 25-year-old pursued and killed while jogging in coastal south Georgia) rally, it drives me crazy. It’s like one incident right after another. And then, also talking to one of my friends who is a Black man, I could see, like, the hurt in him. And instead of allowing that to defeat us, I want to use it as a catalyst to bring activism to the community.”
Abernathy termed her efforts to effect change a “calling.”
“The reason I did the Black Women’s Solidarity march was because this event (Black Lives Matter) is so intersectional — like so many of my identities are kind of being at war with each other,” she said.
“I am Black, but I am also a woman. And I am also a Christian. And I feel like, the Bible does say things, like, I think God would want us to stand up against racism because that also is a sin. And I think our activism, and to fight for our lives, is what we’re being called to do right now. I think saying Black lives matter does not negate that all lives matter. I just think that, right now, Black lives are at stake, not all lives — Black lives. So, yeah, I am really optimistic that everyone can just see this movement for the good we are trying to bring to this community and to the world, and not like ‘You wish to divide people,’ because it shouldn’t be divisive to want to end racism and, like, really be hand-and-hand and stand together.”
Abernathy’s father, Frank, was a member of the last graduating class at the all-Black Ridgeview High School in 1966. “All my life, I have tried to be very aware of who I am and who I am called to be because of the people who came before me,” she said, noting that both her parents are active in the community. “And I feel like, even more so right now, it’s important for me to educate myself on the civil rights movement in the '60s. And, I do hear people talk about, like, it was ‘Black Power’ back then, and right now — I feel like they were more on the offensive back then, which I commend. Like the Black Panther Party, in their berets and with their Afros, just exuding beauty through their blackness, was really important. And I feel that now it’s almost, not that we’re not on the offense still, but it’s more defense now.
“We got comfortable, and we realized, like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ like, ‘Things are starting to change,’” she said. “‘Maybe it will be easier.’ But I feel that even more things, like with ‘The New Jim Crow,’ which is the prison-industrial complex, it’s more like a fight for our lives now,” continued Abernathy.
“It’s a cry for help,” she said. “It’s a cry for humanity to see us as human beings. And not necessarily to look past our blackness, but to see our blackness and not pair it with violence. Just to see our blackness and say, like, ‘You are human; you are Black; you are beautiful; you are worth everything.’ You know, ‘You deserve this opportunity. You are capable.’ It is so much more than just the colorblind theory. We all know we have biases, but how do we confront those biases? I feel like that’s what Black Lives Matter means, and that statement is so important.”
