Young leaders answer call for social justice in Hickory

Abernathy termed her efforts to effect change a “calling.”

“The reason I did the Black Women’s Solidarity march was because this event (Black Lives Matter) is so intersectional — like so many of my identities are kind of being at war with each other,” she said.

“I am Black, but I am also a woman. And I am also a Christian. And I feel like, the Bible does say things, like, I think God would want us to stand up against racism because that also is a sin. And I think our activism, and to fight for our lives, is what we’re being called to do right now. I think saying Black lives matter does not negate that all lives matter. I just think that, right now, Black lives are at stake, not all lives — Black lives. So, yeah, I am really optimistic that everyone can just see this movement for the good we are trying to bring to this community and to the world, and not like ‘You wish to divide people,’ because it shouldn’t be divisive to want to end racism and, like, really be hand-and-hand and stand together.”