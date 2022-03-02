Young artists to be honored at reception

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is presenting the annual Regional Youth Art Exhibit and Competition.
The exhibit will be on display during March in the Lucas Mansion gallery at 316 Hiddenite Church Road. Gallery exhibits are free to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Participating student artists will be honored at an artist reception and award ceremony on Saturday, March 5 in the Lucas Mansion’s second-floor gallery. Due to space limitations in the gallery as well as social distancing, the reception and awards will be scheduled as follows:
• 11 a.m. for students and parents of kindergarten through second grade
• Noon for students and parents of third through fifth grades
• 1 p.m. for students and parents of sixth through eighth grades
• 2 p.m. for students and parents of ninth through 12th grades
All competition entries will be viewed by a judge who will select one first-place winner in each category; additional awards may be given at the judge’s discretion. First-place and honorable mentions awards will be announced. An award will be given to each first-place winner. Ribbons will be awarded to first-place and honorable mention entries.
First-place cash awards are made possible by the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center and the Friends membership support. To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966.
Entries are being accepted now through March 23 at 4 p.m. for the Hiddenite Center’s annual Regional Adult Artist Competition and exhibit to be featured in the Lucas Mansion Gallery in April. Call 828-632-6966 or visit the website www.hiddenitearts.org for registration forms and more information.