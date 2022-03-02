Young artists to be honored at reception

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is presenting the annual Regional Youth Art Exhibit and Competition.

The exhibit will be on display during March in the Lucas Mansion gallery at 316 Hiddenite Church Road. Gallery exhibits are free to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participating student artists will be honored at an artist reception and award ceremony on Saturday, March 5 in the Lucas Mansion’s second-floor gallery. Due to space limitations in the gallery as well as social distancing, the reception and awards will be scheduled as follows:

• 11 a.m. for students and parents of kindergarten through second grade

• Noon for students and parents of third through fifth grades

• 1 p.m. for students and parents of sixth through eighth grades

• 2 p.m. for students and parents of ninth through 12th grades