'You know its the holidays when the nut man gets to Hickory': Suttles Farm truck moves to new location

Paula Rais travels to Catawba County from Michigan twice a year to visit family.

Her holiday visit includes a trip to the Suttles Nut Farm roadside truck. The pecans are tasty, and the prices are fantastic, she said.

“The biggest thing (customers) tell me when they get here is, ‘You know it’s the holidays when the nut man gets to Hickory,’” Shane Stewart said.

This year, the Hickory truck is in a new location. Stewart moved to the former ABC store parking lot at 2231 N. Center St. The truck will be there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays until it closes shop on Dec. 23, said Stewart.

His new location is easily seen from the road, and easily accessed, he said, with ample room to park his truck.

The majority of customers, Stewart said, are regulars he sees every year. He added that there have already been new faces this year, many of whom are children and grandchildren of regulars.

Stewart said the customers make the business. Over the years, he has gotten to know many on a first-name basis. He said he knows about their families, their hobbies and their woes.

“The nuts sell themselves, but it’s the people,” Stewart said. “That’s why we love Hickory so much, because we have so many customers that have been coming for years.”

The best sellers are raw and candied pecans, Stewart said. He estimated the company sells anywhere from 10,000 to 12,000 pounds of raw pecans across all locations each year.

Many customers use the nuts for baking and cooking, Stewart said. Customers who buy in bulk are often buying a year’s supply, he said, adding that fresh nuts can be frozen and maintain their flavor for up to a year and a half.

Some people buy nuts for wildlife and pets. Stewart said there are customers who purchase a year’s worth of nuts to feed their furry friends. There also are some who feed their parrots, Stewart said, adding that the parrots prefer English walnuts.

Stewart said he married into the nut business. His late father-in-law, Morrell “Whitie” Suttles, started the business and set up the first truck in Hickory over 40 years ago.

Suttles Nut Farm originates in Greenville, South Carolina, and is operated by Stewart’s 86-year-old mother-in-law, Mary Suttles, and her 86-year-old sister, Betty Suttles.