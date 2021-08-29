Yoga studio aims to be 'oasis' for wellness

In May, the studio opened for two free weeks of classes to bring in clients and iron out any wrinkles in the business. Now, after being open for two months, Barnes’ vision has come to life.

“There aren’t a lot of options around here,” Barnes said. “There are some great studios in town but not what we’ve been hoping for. We want to come together and have a wellness community.”

Barnes wants the practice to build a community of people who support one another and get to know each other. Already, the halls of the studio fill with chit-chat after classes, and Barnes knows her students by name. She takes time to get to know students and help them with health issues.

The studio will be an “oasis” for the yoga community, she said.

Barnes hopes a wide array of people will feel welcome in the studio. There are already classes with a majority of male attendees, she said.

“We hear a lot of people saying they can’t come in because they’re not flexible, or they don’t fit a certain height, but you don’t have to be those things,” Barnes said.