Yoga classes to be offered at Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — Yoga classes will begin at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Educational Complex on Sept. 13. This six-week session will be offered on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m.

Instructor is Dawn Reynolds, a registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance, certified yoga nidra teacher, and reiki master.

The class is for adults of all ages. Mats and chairs will be provided to those who need them. There is plenty of room to spread out in the 4,500-square-foot multi-purpose room at the educational complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Cost is $30 members, $40 for nonmembers. 

For more information, visit hiddenitearts.org, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.

