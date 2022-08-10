Yoga classes to be offered at Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — Yoga classes will begin at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center’s Educational Complex on Sept. 13. This six-week session will be offered on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m.

The class is for adults of all ages. Mats and chairs will be provided to those who need them. There is plenty of room to spread out in the 4,500-square-foot multi-purpose room at the educational complex located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.