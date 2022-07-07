Yoga class to be offered on lawn at SALT Block

HICKORY — On Saturday, July 9, at 9 a.m., yoga instructor Susan "Sunny" Stevens from Hickory Community Yoga & Wellness will teach an all-levels, beginner friendly yoga class on the SALT Block lawn in front of the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
Bring your own mat or a towel and plenty of water. Rain location is the meeting room inside the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. No registration is required.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.