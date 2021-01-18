YMCA supporters look forward to a more modern space

Hunt grew up in an area of Nebraska that did not have a YMCA when she was a child. “I was an athlete, and during the winter there was nowhere to go for sports of any kind,” she explained. “My hometown now has a YMCA facility, but it would have been nice to have one in my childhood.”

When Hunt first moved to the area and started going to the YMCA regularly, she noticed the commitment to youth development right away. “I first noticed posters and fliers for swimming lessons for all ages. I thought that was wonderful. Then I started noticing other programs that were available to the youth,” she said. “And these programs teach more than sports skills — they also teach a variety of life skills.”

The Child Development Centers and School Enrichment Programs also stood out to Hunt. “How wonderful is it that the YMCA can support the community with child-care options,” she said. “The commitment to youth and children is very clear with the Y.”

In keeping with that commitment, the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA’s expansion plan includes an improved child-care and early learning space. The current Community Center will be transformed into the new Early Learning Center. It will be a dedicated, state-of-the-art space for programs geared toward helping preschoolers develop to their full potential.

Although Hunt said the current facilities are maintained well, she is looking forward to a more modern space. “I believe the campaign and renovations will draw more people to the YMCA by having a more modern look, more aesthetically inviting,” she said. “This will offer a more functional, expansive area for the community to meet and live a healthier life. I’m very excited!”

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

