YMCA seeks support to wrap up fundraising campaign

HICKORY — YMCA capital campaign leaders and volunteers are seeking support to wrap up an $8.6 million campaign for a planned modernization and expansion of the YMCA of Catawba Valley’s building portfolio. The YMCA has raised about $7.1 million to date, and Y volunteers are working to secure contributions and move forward on work for the new healthy living campus at the Hickory Foundation YMCA and the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA.

“The outpouring of support from individuals, families, businesses, organizations and foundations for this once-in-a-generation investment opportunity is truly inspiring” said YMCA Capital Campaign Co-Chair John Teeter. “The dollar amount raised is the largest ever for our YMCA and stands as a testament to our donors’ generosity and commitment to our community. Every dollar raised matters, and every dollar is an investment in the future of the Catawba Valley region.”

The YMCA’s campaign leaders and volunteers continue to work closely with architect/engineer Holland & Hamrick, Linda Sturgill from Interiors by Design and Gro Development, a national leader in the development, design, and management of YMCAs.

YMCA President and CEO Nat Auten noted the cost per square foot to build an all-new facility has increased nearly 20 percent since a previous cost modeling study due to reported issues regarding equipment, labor and supply chain. In response to rising costs and other challenges, local YMCA leadership and the Y’s contracted experts have spent parts of 2021 and early 2022 modeling multiple scenarios for the redevelopment of each YMCA. These efforts focused on:

• Project scope to maintain current programs while adding new services.

• Return on investment (ROI) for membership, programs, collaboration, and donors.

• Cost monitoring of the current market, which includes increased material costs and scarcity of supplies and labor to ensure that the Y absorbs little to no long-term debt.

• Adaptive re-use to preserve valuable existing space and lower construction costs.

To advance the YMCA’s campaign objectives and in response to insight gained, Y leadership is moving forward and plans to formally bid out both facility projects simultaneously in July. Once the design is finalized and a general contractor is chosen, site work and construction will be scheduled to begin in late 2022.

Both the Hickory Foundation YMCA and the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA will combine contemporary design and new construction with components of the existing building, reconfigured and retrofitted to meet the needs of an ever-broadening cross-section of the community.

Facility details include comprehensive design principles that accommodate the needs of diverse users; a larger, state-of-the-art wellness space; new Kids Adventure Center; improved exercise studios with the addition of a Sports Performance Center; a new Early Learning Center for ages 0-5; inter-generational spaces; multipurpose areas that could be transformed to fit needs of various new programs and a community gathering spot fostering socialization while enhancing safety and security.

“There is a great deal of enthusiasm and excitement about the programs, services and opportunities that will come from a new Y in both Hickory and Conover.” Teeter said.

“The Y is humbled by the support we have received. Because of our generous donors and their investments, our new YMCA and our partners will help transform the health and well-being of our community and be sustainable for generations to come.”

For more information about how you can support the YMCA or to review recognition opportunities for your family, contact the YMCA Financial Development Office at 828-324-9622 or visit https://www.ymcacv.org/capital-campaign.