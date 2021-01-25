YMCA renovations to offer more space, flexibility

The Building Strong Communities Campaign will offer newly renovated spaces at the Hickory Branch YMCA. The hope is the changes will attract and retain families to support economic development.

“After we looked at market studies, we saw that with the renovations for the Hickory Branch and Shuford YMCA, we could serve 3,000 more households — that’s 9,000 more people that will get the opportunity to be involved with their community,” said Paxton Tallent, Hickory Branch YMCA Executive Director.

Eimer attests to the value of being involved with a YMCA based on his own experiences. “The environment for children and adolescents is very safe, and the coaches really care about each kid,” he said. “Not only do they help you develop physically and teach fundamentals, they also help build character. Also, being a coaching parent allows people to be directly involved with their child’s involvement in sports.”

Eimer believes the renovations will open the YMCA facilities to higher potential when it comes to fostering community. “Right now, the Hickory Branch facility lacks space and flexibility. With these renovations, it will become more vibrant and create an exciting environment that people will want to be part of,” he said.