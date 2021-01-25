YMCA renovations to offer more space, flexibility

Hank Eimer spent many hours at the Hickory Branch YMCA while growing up in the area.
“It was a comfortable way to be introduced to athletics and a healthy lifestyle,” Eimer said. “Not only did I participate in youth sports, I coach there now. I’ve seen both sides of it.”
As an adult, Eimer continues to live in the Hickory community with his family. He is also helping with the YMCA of Catawba Valley’s Building Strong Communities Campaign.
The capital campaign goal is to raise $8.6 million. As of Friday, $3,429,650 has been raised since February 2020.
“The amount of money we’ve been able to raise in the middle of a pandemic really speaks to the impact that the Y has on this community,” Eimer said. “Even during this time, people still feel compelled to give. It’s been humbling to see how committed our community is.”
Although Eimer has a personal connection with the YMCA of Catawba Valley, he also sees the value in YMCA facilities from a professional standpoint.
“Working in real estate has shown me that people want to feel a sense of community when they move to a new area,” he said. “This is what the YMCA offers: a family’s involvement creates an immediate community for newcomers.” Eimer is the broker-in-charge at Coldwell Banker Boyd and Hassell, Inc.
The Building Strong Communities Campaign will offer newly renovated spaces at the Hickory Branch YMCA. The hope is the changes will attract and retain families to support economic development.
“After we looked at market studies, we saw that with the renovations for the Hickory Branch and Shuford YMCA, we could serve 3,000 more households — that’s 9,000 more people that will get the opportunity to be involved with their community,” said Paxton Tallent, Hickory Branch YMCA Executive Director.
Eimer attests to the value of being involved with a YMCA based on his own experiences. “The environment for children and adolescents is very safe, and the coaches really care about each kid,” he said. “Not only do they help you develop physically and teach fundamentals, they also help build character. Also, being a coaching parent allows people to be directly involved with their child’s involvement in sports.”
Eimer believes the renovations will open the YMCA facilities to higher potential when it comes to fostering community. “Right now, the Hickory Branch facility lacks space and flexibility. With these renovations, it will become more vibrant and create an exciting environment that people will want to be part of,” he said.
The renovation details for the Hickory Branch include more accommodations for individuals with disabilities, a state-of-the-art wellness space, improved exercise studios, a Sports Performance Center, a Kids Adventure Center, a modern community gathering spot, and more.
“It's going to rock our world,” Tallent said. “This building has been here since 1952. There’s a lot of history here, but the new design will allow us to open the space up to a more engaging wellness environment.”
For more information about how you can support the YMCA or to review recognition opportunities for your family, contact Gerry Knox at 828-838-1567.
