YMCA recognizes capital campaign donors, continues planning renovations

The YMCA of Catawba Valley has now raised $5,807,000 toward their capital campaign project called the Building Strong Communities Campaign.

The Y wished to recognize and acknowledge the 123 donors who have invested in the campaign so far, and for showing their support of the YMCA of Catawba Valley’s mission, programs and services.

Last month, the Y received a $953,000 gift with two restrictions: the donor remains anonymous, and funds are to be allocated for capital.

“We are making great progress simply because the community is rallying around the fact that the YMCA contributes to economic development and quality of life in the Catawba Valley region,” said Hank Eimer, campaign co-chair. “Cutting-edge YMCA facilities help to create a positive environment for new people looking to be introduced to the community. We are thankful and grateful for everyone’s support!”

Due to the success to date, the Y has started construction of one of the first capital projects tied to this initiative: the renovation of the Early Learning Center at the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA.

The board and campaign leadership team are now exploring the first steps of construction at the Hickory Foundation YMCA, along with navigating the current business environment.