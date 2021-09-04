YMCA receives $1.1 million donation

CONOVER — The YMCA of Catawba Valley announced this week that a gift of $1.1 million has been received from the Al Shuford III Trust. This gift was established by his father Adrian L Shuford Jr. in memory of his children, to serve the YMCA and the surrounding community.

“This meaningful gift was prayerfully considered by all of our volunteers, YMCA staff members and key individuals who we seek guidance from. We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from the Shuford estate,” said Darrell Johnson, YMCA Chief Volunteer Officer.

“Many of us have made meaningful decisions about how we ensure our values. I hope we all follow this example because the YMCA remains a pillar for continued support to our annual, capital and legacy initiatives. It is my hope that our community members want to join our efforts and learn how they can make a contribution, no matter how large or small. YMCA’s are renovated, supported and entrusted by the community for the community. Our Y is no different.”

The YMCA Board of Directors has approved a recommendation to create a named endowment fund in honor of Al Shuford III and will designate a portion of funds to the current capital campaign.

Johnson said the YMCA hopes the larger community can step up to match the commitment shown by the Shuford family.