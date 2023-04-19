HICKORY — The YMCA of Catawba Valley will host the 35th annual Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 a.m., with the breakfast line opening at 7 a.m., at 74 South Moretz Mills, 74 Eighth St. SE, Hickory.

The Hickory community is invited for a morning of prayer, friendship and celebration of our many blessings. The 2023 event coincides with the National Day of Prayer.

The keynote speaker is Andrew Rawls, senior pastor at Viewmont Baptist Church. A native of Boone, Rawls has served the Catawba Valley region as senior pastor since 2018.

RSVP by April 28 to Dianna Cloninger, 828-324-9622 / diannac@ymcacv.org.