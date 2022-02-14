YMCA of Catawba Valley implements Myzone

CONOVER — The YMCA of Catawba Valley has the tools that can help its members — and potential members — to not only reach their fitness goals, but to have a better understanding of themselves and their individual wellness needs.

“Every person is different, and that is especially true when it comes to weight loss or general fitness,” said Rachel Heck, wellness director at the YMCA of Catawba Valley. “When you can better understand how your body reacts to certain workouts, it will make a world of difference.”

Myzone is a new, innovative wearable fitness tracker and online social platform that shows and rewards the user’s effort when they work out. It tracks heart rate, calories burned, and displays this information right on a smartphone.

“Myzone rewards effort, not fitness. If you want to know how much effort you put into a workout and if you need to change the intensity of it, this tool can very accurately give you that information,” Heck said.

The YMCA has implemented Myzone into their personal training packages and spin classes so far.