The YMCA of Catawba Valley raised over $9 million for construction to expand and modernize the Hickory YMCA, said Catawba Valley YMCA Fund Development Director Gerry Knox.

A significant part of the effort, a press release issued by the YMCA said, was to restore 500 feet of Cripple Creek beside the Hickory YMCA.

The YMCA of Catawba Valley partnered with Randy Willis and Blake Henley of the Catawba County Soil and Water Conservation District to hire KBS Earthworks to restore the stream, according to the release.

Master gardeners from the Hickory area are assisting with the project by providing plantings of grasses, shrubs and trees to provide stability to the creek banks, the release said.

The restoration project had to be completed before construction could begin on other projects at the YMCA, Knox said.

“As our YMCA and community continue to grow, we are pushed to create programs that will better serve those in our community while providing the safest setting possible,” Hickory Foundation YMCA President Paxton Tallent said. “Our YMCA has a history of serving the community when they need us most. At times we have dealt with rising waters, and through our capital initiative we are taking steps to relocate our power/mechanical room which currently sits below ground level. This project is another step to ensure our YMCA is protected while trying our best to floodproof our facilities through various design strategies.”