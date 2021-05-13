YMCA Community Day focused on health, wellness

CONOVER — Community Day is coming to the Adrian L. Shuford, Jr. YMCA at 1104 Conover Blvd. East in Conover on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. Wake Forest Baptist Health and the YMCA of Catawba Valley are cosponsoring this free event.

Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy family activities, indoor pool, free music, wellness and community booths, outdoor fitness classes, balloon twister, food trucks and much more.

“The YMCA of Catawba Valley is proud to partner with Wake Forest Baptist Health to host this family-friendly, health and wellness event," said Nat Auten, president and CEO, YMCA of Catawba Valley. "It is a privilege to serve the Conover community and offer a day filled with fitness activities and wellness education for people of all ages.”