YMCA begins childcare enrollment

The YMCA is now enrolling children ages six weeks and up in our Child Development Centers and School Enrichment Programs at both the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. and the Hickory Foundation branches.

The goal of YMCA educators and child care providers is to support the role of the family in furthering each child’s individual growth. Programs are designed to meet the needs of the children, providing them with a daily routine and exciting activities, which foster each child’s individual development.

Highlights of the Center include: 4-Star Rated Center, Bankstreet curriculum, kindergarten readiness, remote learning with an educator, an interactive early literacy program and more.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, YMCA childcare centers have been open and serving families safely. Centers follow guidance and precautions that include: enhanced cleaning and sanitation, daily health screenings for children, staff and visitors, encourage regular handwashing and sanitizing, requiring face masks be worn, and other measures.

For more information regarding childcare opportunities for your child, please contact: Dawn Wilson, dawnw@ymcacv.org at the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA or Andi Bandy, andib@ymcacv.org at the Hickory Foundation YMCA.