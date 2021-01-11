YMCA aims to raise $8.6 million, renovate

The YMCA of Catawba Valley is in the midst of a capital campaign to raise funds to renovate the Hickory and Shuford branches.

“We’ve done our homework — we have completed a needs analysis, a market analysis, a feasibility analysis,” said Gerry Knox, development director with YMCA of Catawba Valley. “The community has spoken and said, 'We want a modern YMCA.”'

The Building Strong Communities Campaign goal is to raise $8.6 million. As of Friday, $3,371,150 has been raised since February 2020.

President and CEO of the YMCA of Catawba Valley Nat Auten said he is thankful for the support. “It has been humbling to see the support many families have provided the Y,” he said. “Every future has a past and these families have been involved in both — for that I am grateful!”

“This is the largest campaign that the community has seen from a nonprofit standpoint,” Knox said. He has lived in the area for the past 30 years and can attest to the significance of the YMCA in Catawba County.