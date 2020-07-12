Years-long kidney search ends with donation

His tests started in early January, first with urine and blood samples, then a kidney function test, a CT scan and an MRI. With each passed test, Bryan and Donna were more and more hopeful.

Then COVID-19 shut down hospitals for all elective procedures, including Martin’s last test, a stress test.

Bryan and Donna spent two months on the edge of their seat, Donna said, until May 26, when they heard the good news: Martin was eligible to donate.

One week later, Martin and Bryan were in the hospital — unable to have visitors because of COVID-19 but able to see each other.

Donna said sending them in alone was the most stressful part. “It’s like every emotion you feel,” she said. “You feel anxious. You feel excited. You feel stressed, worried, concerned, blessed — the whole gamut of emotions.”

But she thought about two rainbows she and Bryan had seen together just days before, and the sense of hope it brought her. “I had written him a card (the day of his surgery) and said, ‘One of those rainbows could be for us,’ and I said, ’Today is the day you can get your rainbow.’”

For both men, the surgery went flawlessly. One month later, both are healing well.