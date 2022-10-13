Yarn painting program offered at Hickory library

HICKORY — Teens are invited to learn how to "paint" using yarn and glue on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Create a fun and unique Halloween decoration for your room. Vibe to spooky tunes and enjoy some sweet treats (no tricks needed). Registration required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.