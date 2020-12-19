Yarn company needs community’s help with hat donations

Wildskeins Yarn Company is asking local crafters to donate handmade winter hats to their Need a Hat, Take a Hat campaign.

“(The campaign) has been so successful that we cannot keep up with the demand,” said owner Camantha Corsi. “Anyone who knits or crochets is asked to drop off handmade hats or other accessories by Wildskeins.”

Corsi felt the need to do something after seeing folks walk by her business on Highway 127. “I see people walking up and down 127 and they look cold,” she explained. “Most people can make hats — it’s a pretty easy project — so I thought we could start hanging them out for people to pick one up if they needed it.”

Corsi puts five hats in a plastic bag outside the business each day. “All (hats) are gone the following morning,” she said. “We began this campaign with 36 hats. So far we have distributed 60 hats since December 1st.”

About 20 locals help supply Corsi with hats. “This is a way that we can help people by using our craft,” she said. “A lot of people use knitting as a stress release and have multiple projects going on at once; this gives them an easier project to work on and not have to figure out who to give it to.”