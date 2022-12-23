X-rated mushroom is mighty stinky and growing in Newton

Merry Christmas, Catawba Valley, and all others near and far.

Normally, I don’t write a Christmas column because I’m too overwhelmed with holiday preparations. I’m just as inundated this season, but I absolutely had to set aside some time for this story. It couldn’t wait until 2023. Truthfully, had the tale’s main characters, a group of mushrooms no less, shown up two months earlier, I’d have had a perfect Halloween yarn to spin.

So, for your Yuletide merriment, here’s a better-late-than-never commentary on some truly disgusting fungi, stinkhorn mushrooms. Yes, they stink. Some think they smell like rotting flesh or animal feces. Others liken the odor to a well-used litter box. As for the horn part, well, the stinkhorn’s botanical name is Phallus impudicus. Sort of X-rated, wouldn’t you say? I’ll let www.first-nature.com do the talking: “The specific epithet impudicus is Latin for ‘shameless’ or ‘immodest,’ and hence Phallus impudicus translates to ‘shamelessly phallic.’”

And we all know what phallic means.

I bet you’re beginning to wonder how I sank so low to the ground that I’d write about Phallus impudicus at Christmas. It’s because the nasty things just recently showed up in Newton, and Jerry Ballengee, in whose mulch the fungi made their debut, thought them worth a notice by someone who’ll write about pretty much any subject — as long as it’s interesting, helpful, and/or just fun. I would have included wholesome, but that’s stretching it with stinkhorns.

Here’s what Jerry said in his first email, Dec. 11: “I have a mushroom in my mulch that as far as I can tell is a stinkhorn. I have never seen one before and several of my neighbors have not either. I think it would be a good story. The only problem is they won't last long.” Jerry went on to encourage me to stop by for a look ASAP and gave me his address.

I texted HDR photojournalist Robert Reed that we had a mission to fulfill: seeing, smelling and photographing Jerry’s Phallus impudicus. We headed to Newton. I’d never experienced a stinkhorn and was intrigued. It was ugly and completely different from any mushroom I’d ever seen. No fairy would have danced around such a foul thing, I thought to myself. Robert suggested a second visit because neither Jerry nor his wife Phyllis was home. We returned the next day.

In the meantime, I contacted the one person in Catawba County who knows more than anyone around about plants, animals, and fungi: Bruce Beerbower, the Catawba Science Center’s longtime naturalist who retired in 2021. I sent him a photo of the 5-inch-tall, dark-tipped, orange fungus and asked if it was a stinkhorn. He responded, “Yes, but is also called possum ‘privates.’”

I’d hate to run into that possum.

Bruce also wrote, “This is a little late to see them, but they’re fairly common in the Piedmont.”

I did some digging and found lots of photos and information about stinkhorns. At the website of University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Wisconsin Horticulture, I read Michelle Keller-Pearson’s June 15, 2016, article “Stinkhorns.” She wrote, “Stinkhorns are mushrooms that are found from the tropics to more temperate regions such as Wisconsin.” She called them “visually shocking” and said the mushrooms can suddenly appear. As for their outward show, “they are best known for looking like horns or penises. A few species grow several appendages, resulting in an octopus-like appearance. Some species have a veil attached below the cap that resembles a lacey skirt flowing from the mushroom’s hollow stalk. Stinkhorns can range in color from white, beige, and olive to bright orange or red with black accents.”

The tips of stinkhorns are coated in slime that contains spores. The slime’s “bouquet” attracts insects — mostly flies, which settle on the goo, eat it, and then carry away the sticky spores, depositing them in other areas.

The writer also stated that “the immature forms appear as whitish to pink or purple, egg-shaped masses. Stinkhorns develop rapidly sometimes growing up to 4 to 6 inches per hour, and can generate enough force to break through asphalt.”

Wow! Four to 6 inches of stem rising from an egg per hour! If you knew one was getting ready to sprout in your yard or mulch or asphalt, you could pull up a lawn chair and watch the show.

Those eggs have a nickname, too: witch’s eggs. At the website of the Natural History Society of Maryland, I read in Bronwyn Strong’s Nov. 1, 2020, blog “The Witch’s Eggs: Stinkhorn Mushroom” that stinkhorns like to come out when the weather is wet and humid. We’ve certainly had that sort of weather around the Catawba Valley. A stinkhorn’s cap is called a gleba. The gleba is where one finds the goo and the spores.

There is mention of consuming stinkhorn eggs. I’m not even going to consider it.

Finally, at Michigan State University MSU Extension’s website, I found information about something the writer, Gretchen Voyle, called “the dog stinkhorn” or Mutinus caninus. (I’ve gone from Bruce’s reference to possum’s privates to those of a dog.) The article stated, “There are approximately 22 members of this stinkhorn mushroom family with two being found in Michigan. The elegant stinkhorn is found in wooded areas and looks somewhat similar, but the stinking dog is noted for being found in shaded parks and cultivated locations growing in areas covered with woodchips, leaf litter or rich, organic soils.”

After reading much about stinkhorns, I’m thinking Jerry and Phyllis’ came to them about a year ago when mulch, carrying spores, was delivered to the landscaped area in front of their yard-level porch. What grew were dog stinkhorns. Ruff! Ruff!

Robert and I returned to the Ballengee home and talked to Jerry and Phyllis. They shared that no neighbor’s yard had stinkhorns — yet. Jerry said when he first noticed the mushrooms, they were coming up in a grouping of four or five stems like they were connected at the base. His first thought, one that lasted very briefly, was that a body or at least a hand had been buried in the ground in front of his and Phyllis’ new townhome. Maybe due to the earth having been moved during construction, followed by landscaping and then rain forcing the ground to settle, the fingers appeared. I can see how Jerry came to his first, though fleeting, conclusion.

Upon closer examination, discussion with neighbors, and research, Jerry knew he had a mushroom of sorts — probably a stinkhorn. Boy howdy, did he ever! He not only had some fresh-looking ones, but there were remnants of several that had grown and then deflated, so to speak. There also were stems coming up between some landscaping stones.

Based on everything I’ve learned, the Ballengees can’t get rid of their stinkhorns now that they’ve moved in. The mature ones will wither and become part of the soil, but those spores are there to stay. No slaying them. As was written at the Wisconsin Horticulture website, “Stinkhorn hyphae will remain in the soil or mulch and will eventually produce other stinkhorn mushrooms. In addition, flies and other insects carrying stinkhorn spores can introduce these fungi to new locations.”

So, Jerry and Phyllis, nature has supplied you with a Christmas gift that keeps on giving. And, you don’t have to share cookies and treats with your neighbors this year. The flies have likely done your gift-giving for you.

Well that just stinks, doesn’t it?