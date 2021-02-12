 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wrong-way driver creates crash on U.S. 321
1 comment
breaking featured

Wrong-way driver creates crash on U.S. 321

{{featured_button_text}}
321.jpg

State troopers on the scene of a wrong-way driver crash. The wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 321 Friday afternoon.

 Robert Reed

A driver traveling north in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 321 created a crash Friday evening that shut down the highway at one point and left at least one person injured.

As of 5:45 p.m. Friday, one lane of traffic was open in the southbound lane.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The N.C. Highway Patrol and Newton Fire Department were among the agencies on the scene.

The major highway runs the length of Catawba County and connects Charlotte to Boone.

In the section where the wreck occurred, the road is four lanes wide and the northbound and southbound lanes are split by a grassy median.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert