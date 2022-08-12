Write-in candidate says he's no longer running for Catawba County sheriff

A Newton police sergeant who qualified as a write-in candidate for Catawba County sheriff said Friday he is no longer interested in seeking the office.

Derek Slaughter, 39, cited personal reasons for the decision to leave the race, saying: “I feel like it’s more important for me to concentrate on the well-being of myself and my family, and I want to put my family first.”

He spoke about his decision just hours after the Catawba County Board of Elections cleared the way for Slaughter’s write-in candidacy.

The board voted Friday morning to certify Slaughter as a candidate after determining he had received 119 valid signatures in his write-in petition. The law requires 100 signatures to be a write-in.

The board’s vote means there will be a write-in line for the sheriff’s race, and Slaughter will be the only write-in candidate whose votes will count, Elections Director Amanda Duncan said.

Even though Slaughter says he is no longer running for sheriff, he will still remain as a valid write-in candidate unless someone challenges Slaughter’s candidacy and Slaughter declines to contest the challenge or the board upholds the challenge, Duncan said.

She said the deadline for bringing a challenge is noon on Aug. 24.