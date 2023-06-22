Little Johnny Trailer Trash performing

Back by popular demand, Little Johnny Trailer Trash will continue the Family Friday Night Summer Concert Series in Valdese on Friday.

The series runs every summer in Valdese from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, featuring a different regional band every Friday night. In addition to the free live music, attendees can also enjoy lawn games, dancing and a 50/50 raffle. Shows take place on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School from 7-10 p.m.

Little Johnny Trailer Trash is based in Charlotte and infuses traditional and contemporary country with a touch of rock and Americana, according to the band’s website.

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Valdese Elementary PTO. Available refreshments include popcorn, snow cones, nachos, ice cream, candy and more. The Old Rock School is at 400 Main St. W. in downtown Valdese.

Wrestling event in Denver

Wrestling Evolution is hosting the Lethal Lottery wrestling event on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The event will feature at least 10 wrestlers battling each other for victory. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The bell will ding at 7 p.m. signaling the start of the show.

The event will be held at the Cross County Campgrounds at 6254 N.C. 150 E. in Denver.

There will also be a guest appearance from retired American professional wrestler Bobby Fulton.

Front-row tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Children 5 years old and younger can attend for free. Adults who bring a canned food item to donate will receive $5 off their ticket.

Learn to make rocking chairs

The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting will feature a presentation on making wooden rocking chairs on Saturday.

The club will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s woodworking shop, at 856 21st St. Drive SE in Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Walt Liggett will give a presentation on making Hal Taylor-style rocking chairs. With discussion and demonstration, he will cover many aspects of the process, including materials, assembly techniques, finishes and maintenance. A single Hal Taylor chair retails for as much as $9,000.

Walt knew and worked with Hal Taylor. Walt has been making the Hal Taylor Rocker since 2005. Walt is a club member and an experienced woodcrafter.

Members and visitors can also enjoy the portion of the program in which attendees show and discuss their completed woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown and other topics. The meeting will include a raffle of items funded by the club and donated items.

The club consists of about 60 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

Cooking with the YMCA

YMCA staff will guide you through cooking a nutritious meal using seasonal ingredients at Ridgeview Branch Library on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone ages 16 and older is invited to participate. The YMCA Mobile Kitchen offers hands-on, affordable cooking classes for individuals and groups. Participants will prepare a heart-healthy main course with appropriate side dishes to take home to their family, along with the recipe they used.

Participants work with common appliances and basic cooking tools that are typically used in a standard home kitchen. The class will include nutritional information, basic food safety and sanitation overviews, recipes and the preparation of a meal.

Registration is required and is open until Monday. There is no fee. To register or for more information, call 828-345-6037 or visit the library events calendar on hickorync.gov.

The Ridgeview Branch Library is at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.