Wrecks clog Interstate 40 Tuesday afternoon

Interstate 40 in Iredell and Catawba counties has been the scene of a number of accidents this afternoon.

There were three major collisions between exits 138 and 141 and a total of three medical helicopters involved in transporting patients, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.

He said there is no report of fatalities as of Tuesday afternoon just after 4 o'clock.

Mark Parker was in traffic near the rest area on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 around 2:45 p.m. He said he had probably driven a mile in the previous hour.

Parker said he passed a wreck just before the rest area that involved a semi truck, an RV and another vehicle.

“The RV’s kind of laying on top of the flatbed cabin of the semi,” Parker said. He said the third vehicle looked “pretty beat up.”

He said the Waze traffic app was also indicating wrecks near exits 138 and 144, as well.

Parker writes sports for the Hickory Daily Record and is a longtime Catawba County resident.