 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreck on Springs Road sends one driver to the hospital Tuesday
0 Comments
alert top story

Wreck on Springs Road sends one driver to the hospital Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One driver was injured in a wreck involving two vehicles on Springs Road in front of a McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Just before 6 p.m., a 2019 Toyota turned left out of the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot on to Springs Road and was hit by a 2005 Mazda traveling west on Springs Road, Capt. Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department said. The Toyota was hit on its front left side.

Demas said the driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with injuries. No other injuries were reported.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been filed and the Hickory Police Department is still investigating, Demas said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Great Wall of China seen from the Olympic bubble

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert