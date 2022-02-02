Wreck on Springs Road sends one driver to the hospital Tuesday

One driver was injured in a wreck involving two vehicles on Springs Road in front of a McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday.

Just before 6 p.m., a 2019 Toyota turned left out of the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot on to Springs Road and was hit by a 2005 Mazda traveling west on Springs Road, Capt. Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department said. The Toyota was hit on its front left side.

Demas said the driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with injuries. No other injuries were reported.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been filed and the Hickory Police Department is still investigating, Demas said.

