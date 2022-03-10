 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreck on highway in Lincoln County kills man from South Carolina
0 Comments
alert top story

Wreck on highway in Lincoln County kills man from South Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0

A man from South Carolina died in a two-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 321 in Lincoln County.

A 2011 Ford Econoline van, driven by Anthony Robert Valverde, 23, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, stopped in the right southbound lane of the highway. A southbound 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer collided with the van near mile marker 26, a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol says.

Valverde died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Johnny Sain, 63, of Hendersonville, was not injured.

The highway was closed in the area for about three hours during the investigation

No charges were announced as of Thursday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kyiv residents shelter in subway amid Russian bombing

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert