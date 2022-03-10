Wreck on highway in Lincoln County kills man from South Carolina

A man from South Carolina died in a two-vehicle wreck early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 321 in Lincoln County.

A 2011 Ford Econoline van, driven by Anthony Robert Valverde, 23, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, stopped in the right southbound lane of the highway. A southbound 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer collided with the van near mile marker 26, a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol says.

Valverde died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Johnny Sain, 63, of Hendersonville, was not injured.

The highway was closed in the area for about three hours during the investigation

No charges were announced as of Thursday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.